Tomorrow It Will Be Over

I will be so happy tomorrow when the final votes are tallied as this political season has been long and annoying. The current political environment is horrendous . After the votes are tallied I will be moving so far away from talking politics as humanly possible.

Honestly for the most part the proper people won in the primary. Somerset and Worcester are spot on and have elected the best of the best. Most in Somerset were unopposed as they should have been, and in Worcester the best won in the primary.

Election night I will only be paying attention to The Wicomico Executive race and the State Senate race between Mary Beth And Jim Mathias. I of course hope people vote Bob out, but whatever the outcome in the end It really doesn’t matter to me in big scheme of things

