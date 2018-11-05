Tomorrow It Will Be Over

I will be so happy tomorrow when the final votes are tallied as this political season has been long and annoying. The current political environment is horrendous . After the votes are tallied I will be moving so far away from talking politics as humanly possible.
Honestly for the most part the proper people won in the primary. Somerset and Worcester are spot on and have elected the best of the best. Most in Somerset were unopposed as they should have been, and in Worcester the best won in the primary.
Election night I will only be paying attention to The Wicomico Executive race and the State Senate race between Mary Beth And Jim Mathias. I of course hope people vote Bob out, but whatever the outcome in the end It really doesn’t matter to me in big scheme of things
So will your website.
Lol you wish
I will be glad when it’s over. The elections nowadays consist of liberal socialists/communists trying to get in power and enact their twisted vision for a new world.
Yep, seen enough poll expectations to last until 2020!!! Vote Jack Heath Wicomico County Executive!!!!
Other important races –
The Governor’s race – if Hogan loses you can be that after the 2020 census the state legislature will redraw the boundaries of the 1st District to make it easier for a Democrap to win. They have been doing this since 1990.
We MUST re-elect Governor Hogan.
We also MUST elect as many Republicans as we can to the House of Delegates and State Senate as possible so that they can sustain Hogan’s veto. of the district that will be proposed by the Dhimmicraps. They, unfortunately no matter what, will probably still control the state legislature.
We MUST defeat the hard left radical socialist Jesse Colvin. He will be a Pelosi/Hoyer puppet if he gets elected. His views are not compatible with the Eastern Shore or anyone who has any common sense:
https://elections2018.news.baltimoresun.com/us-house/district-1/jesse-colvin/
He is anti-gun, worried about “income inequality” (i.e. MORE government handouts), and supports Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran.
As far as Colvin is concerned the rest of us can get nuked by Ayatollah Assahollah. He’ll be safe in the special underground shelter that Congress has.
