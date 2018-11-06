Culver Wins

7 thoughts on “Culver Wins

  4. More votes against Culver than for him yet he will claim it’s a referendum on his 4 years.
    More folks want someone else than want him

  6. I could not vote for Culver or Heath, for various reasons, and certainly not for the doofus Democrat, so I’m not sad about this result and glad that Culver did not get a majority of the votes.

