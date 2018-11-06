Taxes and budget increase with more nepotism and favoritism to come.
Heath got his but kicked!! And taxes will not be going up.
Congrats Cukver!!!
More votes against Culver than for him yet he will claim it’s a referendum on his 4 years.
More folks want someone else than want him
You mean like Trump?
His bar stool at Roadie Joe’s will keep polished up!!!
I could not vote for Culver or Heath, for various reasons, and certainly not for the doofus Democrat, so I’m not sad about this result and glad that Culver did not get a majority of the votes.
7 thoughts on “Culver Wins”
