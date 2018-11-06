Get Out And Vote

Advertisements

5 thoughts on “Get Out And Vote

  4. Walked in and asked to be directed to the Red Wave. I did my thing, may go back later disguised as left wing nut and ride that Red Wave once more.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s