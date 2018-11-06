Red Waveeeeeeeeee
No Heath.
I will be drinking my red red wine.
UNLIKE ur rino ass we vote True RED.
Walked in and asked to be directed to the Red Wave. I did my thing, may go back later disguised as left wing nut and ride that Red Wave once more.
voted republican across the board…. Sorry No low-energy Jack
5 thoughts on "Get Out And Vote"
