Excellent, Mathias downfall was voting with O’Malley.
This is really good news, but Heath’s poor showing is not — at least Culver did not get a majority. That Democrat ringer really screwed things up for Jack, who was lackluster as a campaigner. He never laid a glove on Culver in the campaign.
And the Democrat local party is really to blame for not recruiting Heath to run in that party.
Kudos to John Cannon, Marc Kilmer, Larry Dodd, Joe Holloway and Ernie Davis. We really need them with Culver as Exec. and McCain and Hastings on the Council.
Congrats to Bo McAllister, too. He is clearly the better candidate for Clerk of Court.
2 thoughts on “Mary Beth Carozza Wins”
