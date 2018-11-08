Events to take place at memorial in Ocean Pines and at OC American Legion

(Nov. 9, 2018) This year marks the 100th anniversary of Veteran’s Day. American military veterans and families will be honored during this day filled with activities and ceremonies, Sunday, Nov. 11, throughout Worcester County.

Ocean City:

•American Legion Synepuxent Post 166: The American Legion Synepuxent Post 166 will have its centennial Veteran’s Day celebration this Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. on 24th Street in Ocean City.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Versailles, the names of 38 Worcester County men who made the supreme sacrifice during WWI will be read off in recognition and respect of their final sacrifice.

Light refreshments will be served after the ceremony.

The Boy Scouts, Eagle Scouts, Sons of the American Legion, Junior and Senior Auxiliary and American Legion Riders will be in attendance, wreaths will be placed and the Color Guard will perform a gun-firing salute.

For more information, call Adjutant Robert Smith at 443-614-2503 or email at rls.terp22@gmail.com.

