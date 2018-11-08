Tomorrow I Will Reflect On Election Results

Advertisements

5 thoughts on “Tomorrow I Will Reflect On Election Results

  3. I’ll stay out of it tomorrow. I’m getting away from the mess for a while. Only thing that concerns me is no contenders to knock Cannon and McCain out of office. Also, some seats gained by democrats across the country is something I can’t wrap my head around. A few governors and many house members. How can anyone agree with some of those jerks wanting to change America? I don’t know why they would get votes from their own party. Well, I’m not going looting, maim and humiliate in the streets. I’ll just wait until 2020 to enjoy President Donald J. Trump do so for me. Can’t wait for him to label them and chunk them off stage. lol Enjoy, Grinch!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s