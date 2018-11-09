Disorderly man accused of exposing himself to police

(Nov. 9, 2018) A 25-year-old man apparently couldn’t keep it in his pants following his arrest on Nov. 4 outside a mid-town hotel in Ocean City.
Ryan Michael Lewis, of Parkville, Maryland, was arrested on Nov. 4 and charged with trespassing on private property, two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of indecent exposure, according to an arrest report from the District Court of Maryland.
Following his arrest, he was taken to the booking facility, where police later told him to put his hands through a port to be placed in handcuffs, and he “removed his penis from his pants and placed it on the port instead.”
Police responded to a report of a disorderly person around 6:58 p.m. at the hotel at 5400 Coastal Highway.
click here for more
Advertisements