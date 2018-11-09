Easton Police Investigating Armed Robbery

Armed Robbery

On November 6, 2018 at about 7:00 pm, Officers responded to 8276 Elliott Road, Carroll Motor Fuel, for an armed robbery. Upon arrival, Officers learned that an unknown male, wearing all black clothing with a white mask entered the store and pointed a handgun at the store clerk demanding the money from the cash register. The unknown suspect fled from the store on foot, and ran towards The Barn Steakhouse with an undisclosed amount of money. A police K9, MSP, and Talbot County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search. If anyone can provide information regarding the suspect, they’re asked to contact Det. J. Kellner at (410) 822-1111.