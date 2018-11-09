Easton Police Investigating Armed Robbery

Armed Robbery
On November 6, 2018 at about 7:00 pm, Officers responded to 8276 Elliott Road, Carroll Motor Fuel, for an armed robbery. Upon arrival, Officers learned that an unknown male, wearing all black clothing with a white mask entered the store and pointed a handgun at the store clerk demanding the money from the cash register. The unknown suspect fled from the store on foot, and ran towards The Barn Steakhouse with an undisclosed amount of money. A police K9, MSP, and Talbot County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search. If anyone can provide information regarding the suspect, they’re asked to contact Det. J. Kellner at (410) 822-1111.

Image may contain: one or more people and people standing
Advertisements

One thought on “Easton Police Investigating Armed Robbery

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s