Jack Heath What Happened?

A defeat is one thing, but to be absolutely crushed is another and in this election Jack Heath was in the second category. How did he lose so badly with the support of local business leaders and prominent people then JT?

It was a multitude of things.

For one the Democrats are dumb as hell, like I seriously wonder if all of them put together had an IQ over 25. I mean when you blindly vote because someone has D behind their name and he gets 9,375 votes you just have to say what in the hell. The kid Hamilton didn’t have a clue about anything he was a joke candidate and yet the dumb Dems blindly voted like lemmings for him. Second as much as I like Jack and think hes a good person he is a terrible politician. He had zero energy and seemed like he was just going though the motions.

The Republicans got out and voted just like the Dems, looking for the letter after the name and not the actual qualifications of the candidate. It’s pathetic and sad. Jack would have been better suited to have run as a Democrat but someone thought playing independent would get both party voters to look at the third choice. Guess what your not gonna win as an independent, people are going to vote according to their party affiliation and this result clearly shows that.

I’m going to just let the Council and Him figure it out because at least we have a check and balance system. I’m sure Jennifer Albero will be County Administrator before long with the Cronyism Bob has, but I have had my say regarding Culver and am moving on. I lost the fight and am not going to keep throwing shit at Bob for my own personal amusement. I’m just moving on from it and just going to share what the Agendas are so the public is informed of whats happening in Wicomico.

