Jim Mathias The End Of The Road

Sometimes you stick around just long enough you wake up one day and everything you knew is gone, that my friends is what happened to Jim Mathias. Jim has served the Eastern Shore with distinction and I thank him for all of his years of service.

I knew Four years ago when he barely defeated McDermott , that if the right candidate came around Jim was going to be a goner in 4 years and sure enough I was right. Mary Beth Caruzzo was the right person to run and I really felt the minute she filed it was a done deal. I also think so many of the full color negative tone mailers sent out by the Democratic committees turned more off than they won over and that hurt Jim badly.

Mary Beth will make a great Representative for us in Annapolis.

