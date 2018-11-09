Maryland Fire Marshal Notice Of Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION Date: November 6, 2018 Time: 11:18 p.m. Location / Address: 5010 Airport Road, Salisbury, Wicomico Co. Type of Incident: Fire Description of Structure / Property: 2015 Ford Focus (4-door) Owner / Occupants: Montana Dickerson Injuries or Deaths: None Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $15,000 Contents: $100 Smoke Alarm Status: n/a Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a Arrests(s): None Primary Responding Fire Department: Salisbury FD # of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 15 Time to Control: 10 minutes Discovered By: Neighbor Area of Origin: Passenger compartment Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.