Maryland Fire Marshal Notice Of Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: November 6, 2018
Time: 11:18 p.m.
Location / Address: 5010 Airport Road, Salisbury, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 2015 Ford Focus (4-door)
Owner / Occupants: Montana Dickerson
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $15,000 Contents: $100
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Salisbury FD
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 15
Time to Control: 10 minutes
Discovered By: Neighbor
Area of Origin: Passenger compartment
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.
