Maryland Fire Marshal Notice Of Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   November 6, 2018

Time:   11:18 p.m.

Location / Address:  5010 Airport Road, Salisbury, Wicomico Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:  2015 Ford Focus (4-door)

Owner / Occupants:  Montana Dickerson

Injuries or Deaths: None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $15,000                      Contents: $100

Smoke Alarm Status:  n/a

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a

Arrests(s):  None

Primary Responding Fire Department:  Salisbury FD

# of Alarms:  1     # Of Firefighters:  15

Time to Control:  10 minutes

Discovered By:  Neighbor

Area of Origin:  Passenger compartment

Preliminary Cause:  Under Investigation

Additional Information:  Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.
