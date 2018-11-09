Milford Man Arrested On Burglary and Assault Charges

Incident #: 51-18-12454 Reported: November 2, 2018

Location: 400 Block of S. Washington St. Milford, Sussex County, DE

Released By: Det. Timothy Maloney on 11/08/2018 at 1156 hours

On 11/02/2018 at approximately 4:15 p.m., the Milford Police Department Patrol Division was dispatched a residence in the 400 block of S. Washington St. Milford, Sussex County, DE reference to a subject outside the residence banging on the doors. As officers were en route to the scene, it was learned that communication had been lost with the victim and it was believed that the subject had gained access into the residence. When officers arrived on scene, they observed the subject in the backyard of the residence, when the subject saw officers, he fled from the scene and a brief foot pursuit ensued. The subject was taken into custody by officers without further incident. The subject was identified as Courtney Goode, 43 of Milford, DE. Officers made contact with the victim, who advised that they heard Goode yelling and banging on the door and immediately called 9-1-1. The victim advised that then Goode appeared and proceeded to engage in a physical altercation with the victim. The victim disclosed that Goode allegedly repeatedly punched and kicked them. The victim advised that Goode attempted to take their cell phone away to prevent further communication with the police and then fled from the residence with the victim’s cell phone. Officers observed that Goode had made forcible entry into the downstairs portion of the residence and then gained access to the upstairs of the residence. The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital for further medical treatment of their injuries.

Goode was charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, Theft Under $1500, Resisting Arrest, Malicious Interference Emergency Communications, and Criminal Mischief Under $1000. Goode had a presentment through Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Department of Corrections in default of $9500.00 USC secured bail. Goode was also given a no contact order with the victim as well. Goode was ordered to appear in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas at a later date for a preliminary hearing.

