O’Brien to help lead first recovery house in Worcester

(Nov. 8, 2018) A year ago Brandon O’Brien was sleeping in his car on back roads and in parking lots near Ocean Pines, thinking about taking his own life after struggling with drug addiction for close to a decade.

Today, he’s turned his life around and was recently named the house manager at the newly opened Hope4Recovery center in Berlin, the first recovery house in Worcester County.

O’Brien, 32, was born in Baltimore but has lived in the Berlin/Ocean Pines area since he was about five. He graduated from Stephen Decatur High School and briefly attended college at Wor-Wic, but he struggled to find direction.

