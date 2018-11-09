Preston Elementary School Receives Its First School Resource Officer

PICTURED LEFT TO RIGHT: ASSISTANT PRINCIPLE RICH PETROSKE, DFC CHARMAINE BACORN, PRICIPLE DR. KARI CLOW, ADMINISTRATOR DR. JAMES ORR, AND CAROLINE SHERIFF RANDY BOUNDS

The first ever School Resource Officer (SRO) has been selected for the Preston Elementary School. After an extensive application process and interview by school authorities, the SRO will be assigned to the school full-time for the entire school year. Staffed by the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and funded by the Caroline County Commissioners, Preston Town Commissioners, and the Caroline County Board of Education, Deputy First Class (DFC) Charmaine Bacorn has already been welcomed by Dr. Kari Clow and her staff at Preston Elementary.

DFC Bacorn, is a 27 year veteran from the Anne Arundel County Police Department. She served 10 years in their School Resource Officer program and has numerous certifications, namely through the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO).

Caroline County Sheriff – Randy Bounds said, “DFC Bacorn comes to us with over two decades of police experience and ten years as a School Resource Officer in Anne Arundel County. We are very fortunate to have her fill this role and we are excited to add her to our ranks”. Sheriff Bounds went on to say “The role of a School Resource Officer is one of the most crucial to fulfilling our mission as we work hard to ensure a safe learning environment in our schools.”

Superintendent of Caroline County Public Schools, Dr. Patty Saelens stated, “we highly value our relationship with law enforcement throughout Caroline. We are extremely pleased to add our first SRO to Preston Elementary, especially considering DFC Bacorn’s extensive training and experience.”

SHERIFF RANDY BOUNDS EXPLAINS TO THE GROUP HOW HIS OFFICE IS OPERATING THE SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER PROGRAM WITH THE SCHOOL BOARD. PICTURED LEFT TO RIGHT: DFC. CHARMAINE BACORN, ADMINISTRATOR DR. JAMES ORR, CAROLINE SHERIFF RANDY BOUNDS, AND ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL RICH PETROSKE.

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office currently has School Resource Officers in both high schools and middle schools. Preston Elementary is Caroline’s first primary school to receive such coverage. The other elementary schools are covered by the municipal police departments in their towns.

Earlier this year, The Maryland Legislature and Governor Larry Hogan signed into law the Maryland Safe to Learn Act of 2018. The legislation created a variety of statewide standards and guidelines regarding school safety. The law requires public high schools to have either a school resource officer or plans for adequate law enforcement coverage during the current school year. Public middle and elementary schools will need to have either a school resource officer or plans for adequate law enforcement coverage in place prior to the 2019-2020 school year.

Sheriff Randy Bounds went on to state “The Sheriff’s Office, The Caroline County Commissioners and the Caroline Board of Education made it a top priority to ensure that our schools and children are safe on our school campuses…as a result we have taken the necessary steps through response training, police staffing, and technology to make that happen. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Preston Town Commissioners for partnering with us in launching the new SRO position in their Elementary School.”

Please join us in welcoming Deputy First Class Charmaine Bacorn as the first-ever Preston Elementary School Resource Officer.

