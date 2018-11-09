Pursuit Leads to Arrest of Two Burglary Spree Suspects

Milford/Lewes- The Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects in connection with multiple burglaries.

The investigations began on November 5, 2018 when Troopers handled multiple burglary reports. The first incident was reported at a residence in the 3700 block of Big Stone Beach Road, Milford. It was discovered that unknown suspect(s) had forced entry into the residence and removed an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect(s) also removed the victim’s Jeep from the garage and parked it at the end of the victim’s driveway. Troopers took another report of a residential burglary that occurred in the 300 block of Scotts Corner Road, Milford, where the suspect(s) gained entry into the victim’s detached garage, made entry into an attached garage and attempted to make entry into the residence. The suspect(s) fled the scene without obtaining property.

Two more burglaries were reported on November 5, 2018. The first was reported at The Light House of Lewes located at 16759 Coastal Highway, Lewes. The investigation revealed that the suspect(s) forced entry into the business through a window. Once inside, the suspect(s) rummaged through an office desk and fled the scene without obtaining property. The second was reported at the Tyndall’s Casual Furniture located at 16813 Coastal Highway, Lewes. The investigation revealed that the suspect(s) forced entry into the business through a side door and removed an undisclosed amount of cash and business documents prior to fleeing the scene.

Also on November 5, 2018, Troopers responded to the Meinieke Car Care Center located at 16753 Coastal Highway, Lewes, for a report of a theft complaint. The investigation revealed that the suspect(s) trespassed onto the property and removed items from several customers’ vehicles. The suspect(s) also removed a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche that was parked on the property prior to fleeing the scene.

On November 6, 2018 Troopers responded to the Professionals Services located at 14657 Coastal Highway, Milton, in reference to an alarm. It was discovered that unknown suspect(s) had forced entry through a rear door and removed medication and an undisclosed amount of cash prior to fleeing the scene.

Through investigative measures Troopers obtained suspect and vehicle information.

On November 6, 2018 at approximately 12:53 p.m., Troopers observed the suspect’s vehicle an Oldsmobile Silhouette with fictitious PA registration traveling on Coastal Highway in the area of Sea Air Avenue, Rehoboth Beach. A traffic stop was initiated and the operator exited the vehicle and a foot pursuit ensued. The driver was subsequently apprehended and identified as 38-year-old Michael Szambelak of Croydon, PA. A passenger was located in the vehicle and identified as 35-year-old Jennell Cohen of Willingboro, NJ. Cohen was taken into custody without incident.

Szambelak and Cohen were transported back to Troop 7.

Szambelak was charged with the following:

Burglary 2 nd (2 counts)

(2 counts) Burglary 3rd (4 counts)

Conspiracy 2nd (4 counts)

Theft (5 counts)

Criminal Mischief (4 counts)

Motor Vehicle Theft (2 counts)

Criminal Trespass

Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Theft

Criminal Impersonation

Resisting Arrest

Driving Without a Valid License

Other traffic related offensesCohen was charged with the following:

Szambelak was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $55,003.00 cash only bond.

Cohen was charged with the following:

Burglary 3 rd (3 counts)

(3 counts) Conspiracy 2 nd (4 counts)

(4 counts) Theft (4 counts)

Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Theft

Criminal Mischief (2 counts)

Motor Vehicle Theft (2 counts)

Criminal Trespass

Cohen was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $5,101.00 secured bond.

