Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Press Release

QA Press Release 11/08
INCIDENT: Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)
DATE / TIME: 11/01/18 at approximately 08:57 pm
LOCATION: Northbound on Route 8
DRIVER: Morgan Oliddy, 22yo female from Stevensville, MD
DETAILS: Deputy Thomas conducted a traffic stop on a 2013 silver Ford for an equipment violation. Deputy Thomas made contact with the driver, identified as Morgan Oliddy. While speaking with Oliddy, Deputy Thomas detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputy Thomas conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located less than 10 grams of marijuana. Oliddy was given a warning for the equipment violation and a civil citation for the possession of marijuana less than 10 grams.
DEPUTY: Deputy E. Thomas assisted by Deputy M. Iman
CASE: 18-33753
********************************************
INCIDENT: Theft
DATE / TIME: 11/05/2018 at approximately 5:00 am
LOCATION: 1000 Block of Bridgetown Road Henderson, MD
VICTIM: Eastern Shore Sand and Gravel
DETAILS: Deputy Bradley responded to the above location in reference to a theft. The preliminary investigation revealed that the company’s welding truck was broken into on November 5th at approximately 5:00 am. The items stolen from the truck were a 100ft welding cable with clamps and a self-darkening welding hat. The value of the items were approximately $1400. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Bradley at 410-758-0770 ext.1291 or jbradley@qac.org.
DEPUTY: Deputy J. Bradley
CASE: 18- 34030
********************************************