Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Press Release

QA Press Release 11/08

INCIDENT: Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)

DATE / TIME: 11/01/18 at approximately 08:57 pm

LOCATION: Northbound on Route 8

DRIVER: Morgan Oliddy, 22yo female from Stevensville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Thomas conducted a traffic stop on a 2013 silver Ford for an equipment violation. Deputy Thomas made contact with the driver, identified as Morgan Oliddy. While speaking with Oliddy, Deputy Thomas detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputy Thomas conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located less than 10 grams of marijuana. Oliddy was given a warning for the equipment violation and a civil citation for the possession of marijuana less than 10 grams.

DEPUTY: Deputy E. Thomas assisted by Deputy M. Iman

CASE: 18-33753