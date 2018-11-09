Salisbury City Council PUBLIC NOTICE OF CLOSED SESSION 11-13-18

The Salisbury City Council will convene in the regularly scheduled Legislative Session in Council Chambers (Room #301) of the Government Office Building on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. The Public is invited to attend.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Council will entertain a vote to convene in a Closed Session to consult with counsel to obtain legal advice on a legal matter in accordance with the Annotated Code of Maryland §3-305(b)(7).

The public can observe the motion, discussion and vote to convene in Closed Session.

Agenda for Closed Session

7:30 p.m. Motion to Convene in Closed Session

• Discussion Topic: FCC Small Cell Order

• Motion to Adjourn and reconvene in Open Session

• Report to Public – Council President Heath

Times shown are approximate. Council reserves the right to adjust the agenda as circumstances warrant.

The Council reserves the right to convene in Closed Session as permitted under the Annotated Code of Maryland 3-305(b).