Somerset County Sheriff Alcohol Compliance Checks Report

1375041_652287608144445_757903579_nOn October 2018, the Sheriff’s Office conducted alcohol compliance checks throughout the county. The following businesses were found to be compliant: Shore Stop(Crisfield), Fast Gas/Sunoco, Beer & Soda Drive Thru, Marion Market, Dash-In, Kings Creek Market, Eden One Stop, Junior’s Wine Stop & Shop, Somerset County Liquors(Pocomoke/Pr. Anne), Lucky’s Store & Pocomoke River Market.

Non-Compliant: Kash & Karry(former Cheers) & Sysco Cash & Carry.

Charges have been filed on the violations.

