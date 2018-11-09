Somerset County Sheriff Alcohol Compliance Checks Report

On October 2018, the Sheriff’s Office conducted alcohol compliance checks throughout the county. The following businesses were found to be compliant: Shore Stop(Crisfield), Fast Gas/Sunoco, Beer & Soda Drive Thru, Marion Market, Dash-In, Kings Creek Market, Eden One Stop, Junior’s Wine Stop & Shop, Somerset County Liquors(Pocomoke/Pr. Anne), Lucky’s Store & Pocomoke River Market.

Non-Compliant: Kash & Karry(former Cheers) & Sysco Cash & Carry.

Charges have been filed on the violations.

