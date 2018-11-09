WICOMICO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PRESS RELEASE

Incident: Assault

Date of Incident: 11-6-18

Location: 20000 block of Harbor Rd, Nanticoke

Suspect: Williams, Wayne Alan, 39, of Tyaskin

Narrative : On 11-5-18, Deputies were contacted by the victim who advised that she had been assaulted by Wayne Williams. The victim relayed that the suspect used a cigar to burn the victim. The Deputy saw an injury that was consistent with the reported assault. Deputies were able to locate and arrest Williams. Williams was transported to Central Booking where he was held without bond by a District Court Commissioner.

Charges: Assault in the second degree

Incident: Assault

Date of Incident: 1 1-05-18

Location: 200 block of Hampshire Rd, Salisbury

Suspect: Paul, Matthew C, 38, of Salisbury

Narrative : On the evening of 11-5-18, Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Hampshire Rd, Salisbury, for a domestic disturbance. The victim reported that she was assaulted by Matthew Paul. The victim displayed injuries from the assault. Paul was arrested and transported to WCDC where he was held without bond.