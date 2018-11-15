Comments Will Not Be Filtered

I’m not going to filter comments anymore because I don’t like them. I only ask you keep language out of them, no disparaging comments on people’s appearance and don’t hijack threads and go off topic

5 thoughts on “Comments Will Not Be Filtered

  1. Jonathon,

    Why is no one reporting on Evolutions mounting problems and them not paying their employees? The one $80,000 to the city of Salisbury in fines and no one will report on it!!

    1. I heard from a friend evolution is closing other bars to keep that brewery open and you are correct evolution owners a raping tbe buissnes.

  2. This is the main reason I follow your blog. You allow the comments, A$$BURROW lets his “Little Man” syndrome determine what he allows, you must not talk about his butt buddies! It’s why you are the TRUE NEWS SOURCE and he and WBOC are a distant 2nd. and 3r. in FAKE NEWS!!

  3. Oh come on 6:52, there are many of my comments that he hasn’t posted just because he did not agree with me! We’ll see if he post this!!!

