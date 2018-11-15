Comments Will Not Be Filtered

I’m not going to filter comments anymore because I don’t like them. I only ask you keep language out of them, no disparaging comments on people’s appearance and don’t hijack threads and go off topic

Advertisements

One thought on “Comments Will Not Be Filtered

  1. Jonathon,

    Why is no one reporting on Evolutions mounting problems and them not paying their employees? The one $80,000 to the city of Salisbury in fines and no one will report on it!!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s