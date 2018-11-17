Somerset County Sheriff Press Release

Filmore Christopher Jr. of Princess Anne, arrested 10-17-18 on a warrant for failing to register under the sex offender requirements. Christopher was later released on an unsecured bond.

Dorthy Joann Kauffman of Crisfield, arrested 10-20-18 on a warrant for violation of probation. Kauffman was later held without bond.

Carla Ann Renee Ruf of Princess Anne, arrested 10-20-18 on a warrant for violation of probation. Ruf was later held without bond.

Terence Weldon Belfield of Pocomoke, criminal summons issued for selling alcohol to a minor. Belfield was later released on signature pending court actions.

David Martin Brickwood Jr. of Pocomoke, criminal summons served for selling alcohol to a minor. Brickwood was later released on signature pending court actions.

Dennis Furbush Williams of Salisbury, arrested 11-15-18 on warrants for violation of probation, and the Department Of Corrections Detention Unit. Williams was  later held without bond.

Banoo Ozma Tabib of Princess Anne, arrested 11-15-18 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Tabib was later released on personal recognizance.

One thought on “Somerset County Sheriff Press Release

  1. Solo, if someone pulls a FTA, why on earth would you release him again on PR?! Makes no sense & wastes LEO’s time to find him for a second violation.

