Somerset County Sheriff Press Release

Filmore Christopher Jr. of Princess Anne, arrested 10-17-18 on a warrant for failing to register under the sex offender requirements. Christopher was later released on an unsecured bond.

Dorthy Joann Kauffman of Crisfield, arrested 10-20-18 on a warrant for violation of probation. Kauffman was later held without bond.

Carla Ann Renee Ruf of Princess Anne, arrested 10-20-18 on a warrant for violation of probation. Ruf was later held without bond.

Terence Weldon Belfield of Pocomoke, criminal summons issued for selling alcohol to a minor. Belfield was later released on signature pending court actions.

David Martin Brickwood Jr. of Pocomoke, criminal summons served for selling alcohol to a minor. Brickwood was later released on signature pending court actions.

Dennis Furbush Williams of Salisbury, arrested 11-15-18 on warrants for violation of probation, and the Department Of Corrections Detention Unit. Williams was later held without bond.

Banoo Ozma Tabib of Princess Anne, arrested 11-15-18 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Tabib was later released on personal recognizance.

