NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION Talbot County

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   11/17/18

Time:  9:56 a.m

Location / Address:  8924 Palmer Lane, Wittman, Talbot County

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:  Two story single family wood frame dwelling

Owner / Occupants:  Michael and Beverly Death

Injuries or Deaths:  None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $215,000  Contents: $110,000

Smoke Alarm Status:  Unknown

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  None

Arrests(s):  None

Primary Responding Fire Department:  St. Michaels Volunteer Fire Department

# of Alarms:  2     # Of Firefighters:  70

Time to Control:   120 minutes

Discovered By:  Passerby

Area of Origin:  Interior Living Room

Preliminary Cause:   Accidental

Additional Information:  The fire occurred as a result of the wood stove piping and chimney not being maintained properly.   Residence is a total loss.   This is not the owner’s primary residence and therefore, no assistance was required.

One thought on “NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION Talbot County

  1. JT, the fire in Snow Hill over the weekend was rumored to be a Weed Factory, and the fire was set intentionally by someone upset with the owner…. would be interesting to look in to.

    Like

    Reply

