NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION Talbot County

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: 11/17/18
Time: 9:56 a.m
Location / Address: 8924 Palmer Lane, Wittman, Talbot County
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Two story single family wood frame dwelling
Owner / Occupants: Michael and Beverly Death
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $215,000 Contents: $110,000
Smoke Alarm Status: Unknown
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: None
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: St. Michaels Volunteer Fire Department
# of Alarms: 2 # Of Firefighters: 70
Time to Control: 120 minutes
Discovered By: Passerby
Area of Origin: Interior Living Room
Preliminary Cause: Accidental
Additional Information: The fire occurred as a result of the wood stove piping and chimney not being maintained properly. Residence is a total loss. This is not the owner’s primary residence and therefore, no assistance was required.
