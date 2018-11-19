NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION Talbot County

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION Date: 11/17/18 Time: 9:56 a.m Location / Address: 8924 Palmer Lane, Wittman, Talbot County Type of Incident: Fire Description of Structure / Property: Two story single family wood frame dwelling Owner / Occupants: Michael and Beverly Death Injuries or Deaths: None Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $215,000 Contents: $110,000 Smoke Alarm Status: Unknown Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: None Arrests(s): None Primary Responding Fire Department: St. Michaels Volunteer Fire Department # of Alarms: 2 # Of Firefighters: 70 Time to Control: 120 minutes Discovered By: Passerby Area of Origin: Interior Living Room Preliminary Cause: Accidental Additional Information: The fire occurred as a result of the wood stove piping and chimney not being maintained properly. Residence is a total loss. This is not the owner’s primary residence and therefore, no assistance was required.