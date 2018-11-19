Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Press Release

INCIDENT: Fraud

DATE / TIME: 11/09/18 at approximately 04:37 pm

LOCATION: 100 Block of Andrew Court, Centreville, MD

VICTIM: 51yo female from Centreville, MD

DETAILS: The victim reported that an unknown suspect, impersonating a deputy at our office, advised the victim that there was an outstanding warrant out for her arrest. The caller advised that the victim must pay a fee utilizing Vanilla Pre Paid Cards to dismiss the warrant. The total loss was $1,915.00. This investigation is ongoing.

Please note: Our office will never make notifications of warrants via telephone. Also, we will never ask for any type of payment to expel a warrant.

DEPUTY: Corporal M. Bassaro

CASE: 18-34459

INCIDENT: Fraud

DATE / TIME: 11/11/18 at approximately 11:10 am

LOCATION: 100 Block of Utah Road, Stevensville, MD

VICTIM: 90yo female from Stevensville, MD

DETAILS: The victim’s son reported that two unauthorized accounts at Bank of America were open in his mother’s name. The victim’s son advised that there was no monetary loss, however, he believes his mother’s identity was compromised. This investigation is ongoing.

DEPUTY: Deputy J. Bradley

CASE: 18-34574

INCIDENT: Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP)/Theft

DATE: 11/11/2018 at approximately 2:43 pm

LOCATION: Terrapin Nature Park Stevensville, MD

VICTIM: 64yo female from Longs, South Carolina

DETAILS: Deputy Bradley responded to the above location in reference to a theft and malicious destruction of property. The victim advised that an unknown suspect damaged her driver’s side rear window, made entry into her 2006 gray Cherokee Jeep, and stole her purse. The purse had a gold exterior and a silver interior. The victim advised that approximately $120 was stolen from her vehicle. She also advised it would be approximately $200 to replace the damaged window. The preliminary investigation revealed that this theft took place between 1:15 pm and 2:30 pm on November 11th. This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Bradley at 410-758-0770 ext. 1291 or jbradley@qac.org.

DEPUTY: Deputy J. Bradley

CASE: 18-34585

INCIDENT: Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP)

DATE: 11/11/2018 at approximately 3:30 pm

LOCATION: Terrapin Nature Park Stevensville, MD

VICTIM: 42yo male from Montgomery Village, MD

DETAILS: While still in the area of Terrapin Nature Park, Deputy Bradley was advised of another theft. The victim advised that he arrived at the park at approximately 2:30 pm. The victim advised that he took a walk in the park and once he returned back to his vehicle he observed that his 2010 silver Toyota Corolla passenger’s side rear window was damaged. The victim advised that nothing was taken out of his vehicle. This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Bradley at 410-758-0770 ext. 1291 or jbradley@qac.org.

DEPUTY: Deputy J. Bradley

CASE: 18-34586

INCIDENT: Motor Vehicle Collision with minor injuries

DATE / TIME: 11/15/18 at approximately 6:44 am

LOCATION: Eastbound Rt. 50 on the Kent Narrows Bridge Chester, MD

DETAILS: Deputy First Class Prince responded to the above location in reference to a reported motor vehicle collision between a school bus and a passenger vehicle, a 2012 Chevrolet Impala. There were six occupants on the bus including the driver, bus aid, and students. There was only one occupant in the Chevrolet Impala. The preliminary investigation revealed that the school bus was slowing while on the bridge due to a mechanical issue. The driver of the Chevrolet Impala failed to reduce speed, subsequently striking the rear of the bus. Further investigation revealed that weather was not a factor in the collision. The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported by EMS to the Queen Anne’s Emergency Center for minor injuries. There were no reported injuries regarding anyone on the school bus. The school bus occupants were safely transferred to another bus and continued on to their destination. This investigation is ongoing, and charges for the driver of the passenger vehicle are pending.

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class D. Prince

CASE: 18-34921

