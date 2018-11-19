Sheriff Ronnie Howard has announced the 2018 Deputy of the Quarter, 3rd quarter winner, Cpl. Lemuel White Jr Sheriff Ronnie Howard has announced the 2018 Deputy of the Quarter, 3rd quarter winner, Cpl. Lemuel White Jr. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “Sheriff Ronnie Howard has announced the 2018 Deputy of the Quarter, 3rd quarter winner, Cpl. Lemuel White Jr”
That’s a fine black man right there.
LikeLike
Ohhhh so he only got the award NC he is black Ohhhhh i see.
LikeLike