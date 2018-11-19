Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance in Locating Wanted Suspect- Laurel

Laurel – The Delaware State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating: Marc Brown, 19 of Delmar, Delaware. He is wanted for Attempting to Sell Stolen Property Value Over $1500 and Receiving Stolen Property. He is wanted on active warrants from the Sussex County Superior Court for Failing to Appear on Felony Theft Charges and Criminal Trespass, as well as active warrants for the Laurel Alderman Court for failing to pay fines for traffic offenses.

On November 4, 2018, Troopers responded to Womach Road, Laurel, for a reported burglary. The investigation revealed that a suspect entered victim’s detached garage in early November and removed a 2006 Yamaha Kodiak ATV. Troopers conducted computer checks for the stolen ATV and developed Marc Brown as a suspect. Through investigative measures the suspect was positively identified as Marc Brown, 19 of Delmar, Delaware. He is described as a black male, 5’04” tall, 165 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Marc Brown, they are asked to please contact Detective T. Powell of Troop 4, Georgetown at 302-856-5850 and/or 302-752-3807. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

