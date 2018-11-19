Wicomico Sheriff Press Releases

Incident: Possession of Crack Cocaine

Date of Incident: 10 November 2018

Location : 900 block of West Road, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Howard B. Purnell, 56, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 10 November 2018 at 7:50 AM, a deputy observed a subject identified as Howard Purnell in the 900 block of West Road. The deputy, aware of an active warrant for Purnell’s arrest for violation of Probation in a CDS Possession case, approached him to taken him into custody. The deputy observed that Purnell attempted to discard a plastic baggie as the deputy approached. The deputy placed Purnell under arrest for the active warrant and recovered the baggie which contained what was recognized as crack cocaine.

Purnell was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed on the warrant and the Possession of CDS charge. Purnell was detained in the Detention Center without bond.

Charges: Possession of CDS and Violation of Probation

Incident: Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms

Date of Incident: 11 November 2018

Location : U.S. 13, Fruitland, MD

Suspect: Kendrick D. Downing, 32, Temperanceville, VA

Narrative : On 11 November 2018 at 1:49 PM, a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Kendrick Downing for speeding on U.S. 13. Upon making contact with Downing, the deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from within the vehicle. During a subsequent search of Downing’s vehicle, the deputy located what was identified as Psilocybin Mushrooms.

The deputy placed Downing under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Downing on Personal Recognizance.

Charges: Possession of CDS

Incident: Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person

Date of Incident: 13 November 2018

Location : 600 block of S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Shaheed N. Morris, 25, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 13 November 2018 at 10:33 PM, a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Shaheed Morris for a traffic violation. Upon making contact with Morris, the deputy detected the odor of marijuana emanating from with Morris’ vehicle. The deputy also discovered that Morris was operating a rental vehicle with only a learner’s permit.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, the deputy located five individually wrapped baggies of what was identified as crack cocaine. Also located in the vehicle was a loaded .22 revolver with one spent round in the cylinder. Further investigation by the deputy revealed that Morris was prohibited from possessing a regulated firearm due to a previous conviction for manslaughter.

The deputy placed Morris under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Morris in the Detention Center without bond.

Charges: Possession of a Regulated Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Handgun in Vehicle, Transport a Loaded Handgun in a Vehicle and Possession of a Firearm During a Drug Trafficking Crime

