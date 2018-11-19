Worcester County Bureau of Investigation Press Release

Worcester County Bureau of Investigation

On November 19, 2018 Officers from the Pocomoke City Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting at the Walmart located on Old Snow Hill Road Pocomoke City, Maryland. Upon arrival, one victim was located in the Walmart parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported by ambulance to PRMC and treated for non life-threatening injuries. Investigators from the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation were called in to assist in the Investigation and responded to the scene. The suspect reportedly fled in a black sedan in an unknown direction. The suspect is currently unknown, however is described as a white male approximately 6 feet tall and 250 pounds and goes by the street name of “Wreck”. The suspect is shown below in a still image from store surveillance footage. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call the Pocomoke City Police Department at 410-957-1600 or the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation at 410-632-1111. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers and receive up to a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to the apprehension and prosecution of the suspect.

