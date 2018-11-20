RIP Salisbury Police Officer Aaron Bull Hudson Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
4 thoughts on “RIP Salisbury Police Officer Aaron Bull Hudson”
Always had a smile on his face and loved his job.
Rest In Peace true and faithful servant.
He was a great officer and friend to the people of Salisbury and many of us personally. He was a big guy with an even bigger heart. This is such a sad day for our city/county.
So awful. He always seemed so pleasant and funny. What happened to him?
