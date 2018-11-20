Salisbury Mayor Jake Day Statement On Passing Of Aaron Bull Hudson

Master Police Officer Aaron “Bull” Hudson was a decorated member of our Salisbury Police Department and an integral part of our Salisbury community.

From Third Friday to National Night Out to his daily patrol, Bull has been a familiar face within the Salisbury Community who was known for his outgoing personality. He had a charisma that could bring a smile to your face as he brightened the day of all he came into contact with. Officer Hudson embodied the quintessence of what it means to be a public servant as he was more than a government official, he was a liaison helping to strengthen relationships between our community and law enforcement.

As we take the time to reflect upon Officer Hudson’s legacy and remember his service to our community, let us also keep his wife, Heather, in our thoughts.

In honor of Officer Hudson, the flag of the City of Salisbury is to be flown at half-staff until further notice. Furthermore, the City Park fountain will be illuminated in blue for the remainder of 2018 in awareness of suicide prevention and to pay tribute to the life of Salisbury Police Department Master Police Officer Aaron “Bull” Hudson.

#142

Advertisements