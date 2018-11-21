Maybe We Can Just Be Kinder To One Another

Yesterday was one of the saddest days I have ever had on this website. Bull and his wife Heather are personal friends of mine, so like everyone else it was a gut check when I got the news of his passing.

Bull was always in a cheery mood ready to lighten things up with his personality. I honestly have never heard a bad word about him. Bull was the very heart of our City and his spirit will always be felt when you visit the Downtown plaza.

Maybe we can take something away from this sadness as we prepare for Thanksgiving . Maybe just maybe despite all our apparent differences we just be kinder to each other and try to be bull for other people who need encouraging

Hold your loved ones close and appreciate your time.

