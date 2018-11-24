He’s back… our famous beggar Nick Parks has returned to his old spot near the McDonald’s in North Salisbury. If your wondering where he had been it’s called jail for assaulting a police officer
Advertisements
He’s back… our famous beggar Nick Parks has returned to his old spot near the McDonald’s in North Salisbury. If your wondering where he had been it’s called jail for assaulting a police officer
3 thoughts on “Salisbury’s Famous Beggar Nick Parks Back In Action”
I wonder he be back at the bars spending that hard-begged money. How much you give him JT when you went for a McTripple sausage buscuit this morning??
LikeLike
Haven’t had one yet
LikeLike
His facebook page is gone.
LikeLike