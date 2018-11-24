Salisbury’s Famous Beggar Nick Parks Back In Action

He’s back… our famous beggar Nick Parks has returned to his old spot near the McDonald’s in North Salisbury. If your wondering where he had been it’s called jail for assaulting a police officer

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “Salisbury’s Famous Beggar Nick Parks Back In Action

  1. I wonder he be back at the bars spending that hard-begged money. How much you give him JT when you went for a McTripple sausage buscuit this morning??

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s