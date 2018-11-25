Bad Accident Near Bob Evans In Salisbury

Advertisements

One thought on “Bad Accident Near Bob Evans In Salisbury

  1. There was a serious accident on 13 bypass yesterday between Fruitland and where it ends in Eden. A car flew off the road, perforated the guardrail and caught to fire. Also, there was a big bust by State police at the Shell Station in Eden/Allen on 13S. Was about a dozen State trooper vehicles w/ lights on…

    You know about these, JT? WTH happened

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s