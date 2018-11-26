18 Displaced from Easton Senior Apartment Complex Talbot County, November 23, 2018, a fire sprinkler system is being credited for containing a fire in Easton long enough to allow the safe escape of 18 elderly occupants of the Asbury Senior Apartment complex in Easton. Deputy State Fire Marshals investigated a Friday afternoon fire at the apartment building located at 400 East Dover Street in Easton. They determined the blaze to be accidental as a result of a failure within a wall mounted HVAC unit on the second floor of the building. The 12:15 PM two alarm fire brought out 70 firefighters from the Easton and surrounding area fire departments after the fire was discovered by occupants of the building. The fire department was able to control the blaze in the 3 story brick building within 30 minutes with the help of the sprinkler system. The fire did cause an estimated $15,000.00 in damages to the structure and another $5,000.00 in damages to contents of the building. Both smoke alarms and a fire sprinkler system were present and both activated alerting residents to the fire and keeping it controlled to allow a safe escape. Officers from the Easton Police Department assisted with the evacuation of residents from the building prior to the arrival of the fire department. All of the occupants have been displaced from the building as a result of the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.