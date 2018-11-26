Delaware State Police Searching For Wanted Sex Offender

Dover, DE- The Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R) is currently looking for the following wanted sex offenders after they either failed to register or re-register their current address. If anyone knows the location of these subjects, they are asked to call 302-672-5306. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/

Clifford-Rousseau-1024x559Nyeusi-K.-Dixon

