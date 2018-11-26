Obituary of Aaron Hudson

Aaron “Bull” Bleatus Hudson, 46, of Salisbury, died on Monday, November 19, 2018. Born on January 27, 1972 in Salisbury, he was the son of Cordy “Bleatus”and Bonita Dennis Hudson of Delmar.

Bull graduated from Delmar High School in 1990 and joined the Salisbury Police Department soon after. Bull stood out amongst his peers for not only his large stature, but the size of his heart. He loved police work and serving the citizens of Salisbury alongside his fellow officers, whom he considered brothers and sisters. Bull served in a number of high profile and important assignments through the years, always with distinction; however, it was his work as a bike patrol officer Downtown that brought him the most joy. Bull was a familiar face in the community, known for his outgoing personality and charisma that could bring a smile to anyone’s face. He became a fixture at community events such as Third Friday and a variety of youth engagement programs. Perhaps his favorite of these was National Night Out, where Bull became famous for his “Hug-A-Bull” station where he shared hugs with children and grown-ups alike.

Bull embodied the quintessence of what it means to be a public servant, and thoroughly enjoyed his work at growing bonds between the community and its police department. As a friend away from work, Bull brought his warm and energetic spirit to all of his relationships. He loved his wife, his children, his family and his friends dearly, and left a lasting impact on all those he touched.

In addition to his parents, Bull is survived by his wife, Heather Hudson, a daughter, Payge Hudson; a son, Chase Hudson; a sister, Lisa Riley; a brother, David Hudson and a host of friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bassett and Margaret Dennis of Delmar, and his paternal grandparents, Fred and Pearl Hudson of Frankford.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 12:00 pm at the Wicomico County Youth and Civic Center, Salisbury. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Following the service, the public is invited to the downtown plaza for a moment of silence and Bull’s last call which will take place at 1:45 PM. Burial will be private for those invited by the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Special Olympics of Maryland, c/o Salisbury Police Department, 699 W. Salisbury Parkway, Salisbury, MD 21801.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit http://www.HollowayFH.com .

