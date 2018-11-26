Talbot County Drug Task Force Press Release

Talbot County Drug Task Force

7053 Ocean Gateway, Easton Maryland 21601

410-820-8940

For Immediate Release:

During the year 2018 the Talbot County Drug Task Force and the Easton Police Department Drug Unit initiated a large scale investigation into the Importation and Distribution of Cocaine and Illegal Opioid Pills in Talbot County, Maryland. Investigators learned that a subject identified as Kevin Darnell Curry of Easton, Maryland and several co-conspirators were openly distributing large quantities of Cocaine, Amphetamine, and Illegal Opioid Pills at several local bars, restaurants, and businesses in Easton, St. Michael’s and Oxford, Maryland.

It was determined that Curry maintained a close network of associates who routinely aided him with distributing Cocaine and Illegal pills from these locations. Many of these associates were employed by several of the establishments. The investigation also revealed that Curry was obtaining large quantities of Cocaine from a subject identified as James Dupont Kane of Cambridge, Dorchester County, Maryland. This investigation revealed Curry and his network of co conspirators distributed several pounds of Cocaine and hundreds of Illegal Amphetamine and Opioid Pills over a two month period of time which occurred during September and October 2018 in Talbot County, Maryland.

After consultation with the Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office, during October 2018, Talbot County Drug Task Force and Easton Police Department Drug Unit served 26 search and seizure warrants associated with the investigation in Talbot, Caroline and Dorchester Counties. The Talbot County Drug Task Force and Easton Police Department Drug Unit were assisted by members of the Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Easton Police Department, Easton Police Department CID, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Oxford Police Department, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office CID, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force, Caroline County Drug Task Force, Dorchester County Drug Task Force, Kent County Drug Task Force, Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force, Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, St. Michael’s Police Department, and St. Michael’s Police Department K-9 unit. Additionally, assistance was provided by SWAT teams from Maryland State Police S.T.A.T.E. TEAM, Easton Police Department Crisis Response Unit, Kent County Sheriff’s Office SWAT TEAM, Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office SWAT TEAM, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office STAR TEAM, Cambridge City Police Department SWAT TEAM, Maryland State Police Gang Unit, Natural Resource Police uniform personnel, and Department of Natural Resource Police SWAT TEAM.

As a result of the search warrants executed the following items were seized including over 200 grams of Cocaine, $50,000.00 of suspected drug proceeds, 7 vehicles valued at $200,000.00, 7 Firearms, and amounts of Crack Cocaine, Oxycodone Pills, Adderall Pills, Anabolic Steroids, various cutting agents and other evidence of a complex, long term distribution operation. The Cocaine seized has an estimated street value of approximately $20,000 to $30,000. Twenty-two individuals have been charged with various controlled dangerous substance offenses and have been arrested.

Upon presentment by the Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office, on November 14th, the grand jury for Talbot County indicted and charged seventeen individuals with various controlled dangerous substance offenses ranging from Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substances to Conspiring to Distribute Controlled Dangerous Substances in Talbot County, MD.

The Talbot County Drug Task Force is a cooperative enforcement effort between the Maryland State Police, Talbot Sheriff’s Office, St. Michaels Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police working in cooperation with the Easton Police Department.

Anyone who wishes to send confidential drug tips to the Task Force is asked to call 410-820-8940.

Photos:

Kevin Darnell Curry – Easton, MD

James Dupont Kane – Cambridge, MD

Jon Michael Hanbury – Easton, MD

Willis Shepley Kemp – Easton, MD

Steven Michael Oristian – Easton, MD

Glen Stephen Lewis Jr. – Easton, MD

Shanika Denise Brooks – Easton, MD

Kristi Liebig Moran – Easton, MD Damion Rionell Wilson – Denton, MD

Edward Wilmore Smith Jr. – Easton, MD

Paul Eric Jones Jr. – Easton, MD

Veronica Celeste Brennan – Easton, MD

John Patrick Brennan – Easton, MD

Thorn Alexander – Easton, MD

Damon Purnell Gibson – Preston, MD

Anthony Dereraux Duckery – Easton, MD Lindsey Jean Vanous – Easton, MD

