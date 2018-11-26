Troopers, ATF Investigating Milton Gun Shop Burglary – Reward Offered

Milton – The Delaware State Police along with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are currently investigating the burglary of a Milton area gun shop that has resulted in the theft of multiple firearms.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 22, 2018, at Hopkins Gun Shop, located at 18647 Josephs Road, Milton. Troopers responded to the scene along with Special Agents and Industry Operations Investigators from ATF Baltimore’s, Wilmington Field Office, and determined that an unidentified person wearing a mask, made forcible entry into the business in the early morning hours and stole multiple firearms, including handguns and rifles, before fleeing undetected. ATF and Delaware State Police continue working jointly on this investigation.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, have announced a combined reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the theft of firearms from Hopkins Gun Shop, a federal firearms licensee (FFL).

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $10,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms and violent crimes, and regulates the firearm industry. More information about ATF and its programs is available at http://www.atf.gov.

To provide tips to ATF, call 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov. Tips can also be sent anonymously via the reportit® app using ATF Baltimore Field Division as the location. It is available through the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and at www.reportit.com.

