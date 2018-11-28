Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

We need your help with identifying the subject in this photograph. He is a suspect in several thefts from vehicles in the Greensboro area. Anyone who knows this person is asked to contact us at 410-479-2515 or message us here on Facebook. The public is reminded to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables when unattended. Safety starts with you!

