We need your help with identifying the subject in this photograph. He is a suspect in several thefts from vehicles in the Greensboro area. Anyone who knows this person is asked to contact us at 410-479-2515 or message us here on Facebook. The public is reminded to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables when unattended. Safety starts with you!
Advertisements
2 thoughts on “Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Press Release”
WOW a black thug stealing WOW.
LikeLike
Bill Cosby oh wait he already in jail
LikeLike