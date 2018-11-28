Chincoteague Parade Dec 1st

This Saturday! It’s Parade Time! Here’s your chance to donate toys for TWO great causes… from 4-6p, right in front of the Misty statue downtown, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office will have the late D.W. Tyndall’s squad car on site to collect new toys for mainland children, leading up to the rescheduled Tree Lighting at 6. The Chincoteague Police Department will be collecting new toys on the parade route as well for Chincoteague children. Look for us in the beginning of the parade, parade steps off at 7. Please consider donating to both! Thank you and Merry Christmas!

