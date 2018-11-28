Queen Anne Sheriff Press Release

QA Press Release

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE / TIME: 11/20/2018 at approximately 10:53 am

LOCATION: 200 Block of Claiborne Street, Chester, MD

VICTIM: 42yo female from Chester, MD

DETAILS: The victim reported that her gray fireproof safe was stolen from her residence. The victim advised that she noticed her safe was missing on November 20th. The safe is worth approximately $70. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy First Class Creason at 410-758-0770 ext.1280 or screason@qac.org.

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class S. Creason

CASE: 18- 35451

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Motor Vehicle Crash

DATE / TIME: 11/20/2018 at approximately 06:59 pm

LOCATION: 1000 Block of Blanco Road, Millington, MD

DETAILS: The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver lost control of a 2007 Chevy Impala and struck a brick pillar. The driver then fled the scene. This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy First Class Ahearn at 410-758-0770 ext.1253 or cahearn@qac.org.

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class C. Ahearn

CASE: 18-35487

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Littering

DATE / TIME: 11/21/2018 at approximately 12:37 pm

LOCATION: 100 Block of Hybarc Farm, Chestertown, MD

VICTIM: 76yo male from Chestertown, MD

DETAILS: The victim reported that an unknown suspect illegally dumped burnt trash on his property. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Sergeant Russell at 410-758-0770 ext.1257 or srussell@qac.org.

DEPUTY: Sergeant S. Russell

CASE: 18- 35547

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE / TIME: 11/21/2018 at approximately 11:00 am

LOCATION: 200 Block of Church Lane, Grasonville, MD

VICTIM: 30yo female from Grasonville, MD

DETAILS: The victim reported that an unknown suspect entered her vehicle through the passenger rear door which was then left open. The victim stated that nothing was missing from the vehicle. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Custis at 410-758-0770 ext.1964 or jcustis@qac.org.

DEPUTY: Deputy J. Custis

CASE: 18- 35539

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Assault

DATE / TIME: 11/22/2018 at approximately 11:34 pm

LOCATION: Clarks Bostonian Outlet in Queenstown, MD

DETAILS: Deputies responded to the above address regarding an assault. The preliminary investigation revealed that two employees at the store had argued. The argument later escalated into a physical altercation. One of the employees was taken to the local emergency room to be treated for minor injuries. Both parties involved in this incident were referred to the Court Commissioner’s office for charges.

DEPUTY: Deputy J. Patikowski

CASE: 18-35694

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Burglary

DATE / TIME: 11/22/2018 at approximately 12:13 pm

LOCATION: 100 Block of South Linden Street, Sudlersville, MD

DETAILS: An unknown suspect broke into a vacant residence. Upon arrival, Sergeant Russell noticed the door of the residence was forced open and pieces of the doorknob were on the ground. Nothing was missing from the residence. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Sergeant Russell at 410-758-0770 ext.1257 or srussell@qac.org.

DEPUTY: Sergeant S. Russell

CASE: 18-35655

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP)

DATE: 11/22/2018 at approximately 10:09 am

LOCATION: Bay City Community Stevensville, MD

VICTIM: Queen Anne’s County Roads

DETAILS: Deputy First Class (DFC) Dickey responded to the above location regarding several damaged and/or missing stop signs in the community. Upon arrival, DFC Dickey noticed three stop signs were missing. The signs were recovered and/or replaced. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact DFC Dickey at 410-758-0770 ext. 1960 or sdickey@qac.org.

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class S. Dickey

CASE: 18-35647

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Motor Vehicle Collison

DATE / TIME: 11/25/18 at approximately 05:21 pm

LOCATION: 1000 Block of Cox Neck Rd Chester, MD

DRIVER: Melissa Hastings, 27yo female from Queen Anne, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Bradley responded to the above location in reference to a reported motor vehicle collision. The preliminary investigation revealed a white Hyundai passenger car, driven by Melissa Hastings, had struck two parked vehicles. While speaking with Hastings, Deputy Bradley detected an odor of alcohol coming from Hastings’ breath. Deputy Bradley conducted standardized field sobriety tests on Hastings. Based on the test results, Hastings was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

DEPUTY: Deputy J. Bradley

CASE: 18-35878