Maryland State Police Seek Assistance In Locating Missing K9 Unit Member

Maryland State Police News Release

(EASTON, Md.) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in helping locate a member of the K9 unit that went missing Wednesday in Talbot County.

At approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Maryland State Police bloodhound Gunner was being walked from his handler’s residence to begin his tour of duty. The bloodhound noticed a group of deer which were standing in the handler’s yard next to his vehicle.

Gunner was able to escape his collar and chase after the deer into the woods. The bloodhound was last seen in the Skipton Estates Area of Talbot County, Maryland. The public is asked to immediately contact the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101 if they see Gunner and not try and capture him.

       

