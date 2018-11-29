Missing MSP Bloodhound K9

Missing MSP Bloodhound K9 “Gunner”

DO NOT CHASE

Last seen in the area of Skipton Estates area Cordova, Talbot County Last seen approximately 1030pm on November 28 2018.

If located or any additional information contact Maryland State Police Easton Barrack at 410-819-4747

Pictures attached

Image may contain: dog and outdoor
Image may contain: dog and outdoor
2 thoughts on “Missing MSP Bloodhound K9

  2. Kinda makes you wonder if he is a willing and reliable participant
    Sure he will sniff his way home. The handling officer is the one that may have some issues

    Like

    Reply

