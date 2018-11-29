Missing MSP Bloodhound K9 “Gunner”
DO NOT CHASE
Last seen in the area of Skipton Estates area Cordova, Talbot County Last seen approximately 1030pm on November 28 2018.
If located or any additional information contact Maryland State Police Easton Barrack at 410-819-4747
Pictures attached
Advertisements
2 thoughts on “Missing MSP Bloodhound K9”
I’m sorry, but its kinda funny that the MSP “lost” one their own….
LikeLike
Kinda makes you wonder if he is a willing and reliable participant
Sure he will sniff his way home. The handling officer is the one that may have some issues
LikeLike