And with this let this drama finally end. The breakaway group from Salisbury Station 1 who didn’t want to follow the rules and decided to start their own fire company have now been kicked out of the Chiefs Association.
Last night with the vote 9-4 they were finally dropped out of the organization. Hebron, Mardela and Sharptown were the other three who voted along with themselves to stay.
One thought on “Station 13 Voted Out Of Chiefs Association”
This whole mess is easy to fix. Station 2 should be made an all volunteer station, independent of the City of Salisbury. Station 1 should be city run EMS 24/7, with city run fire from 6am-6pm, and volunteer fire 6pm-6am. Station 16 should be 100% city run.
