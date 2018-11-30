‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ classic called bigoted, ‘seriously problematic’

HuffPost, a liberal news site, was lampooned after saying Christmas classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” was “seriously problematic” over claims that it features sexism and bullying.

2 thoughts on “‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ classic called bigoted, ‘seriously problematic’

  1. You can’t make this stuff up. Have some gone nuckin” fut’s’. Little Rudolph is not real people, been around all our lives and not harmed NOOObody. lol

