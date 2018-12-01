Critter Christmas

When: Dec. 8

Where: Salisbury Zoo

What is it: Santa needs your help! Because there are so many people on the nice list this year, Santa has decided to set up a workshop right here at the Salisbury Zoo. At this workshop you will be helping Santa create over 12 different craft projects to give as gifts, or decorate your home and spread Christmas cheer. You can purchase a passport for $8 and your child will be able to create one of each craft offered or you can choose from the a-la-cart menu. The craft projects range from 50 cents to a $1 each. Each station’s craft items are prepacked so if your little one has had all the fun he/she can stand for the afternoon, you can pick up your kits and finish them at home, on your own.

Children will be able to visit with the Mr. & Mrs. Claus at the Conservation Center during the event.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Salisbury Zoo’s Education Department.

Cost: $8

Info: Call 443-944-0636 or salisburyzoo.org.

