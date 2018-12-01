Equestrian Fun

DEC16
TEC Ornament Hunt Starting at 12 noon
TEC Ornament Hunt
Christmas Ornaments hidden in the woods – like a Christmas Scavenger Hunt.
And there will be a Lead Line Loop for the youngsters.
Ride out Starting at 12 noon
Teams up to 5 people
Ribbons
Hot Coco Coffee Snacks at the clubhouse
$20 for members
$25 for non members
(not a member? but want to be? no problem become a member at the ride)
