Today we celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Operation Teddy Bear, an event where the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office joins with Perdue Farms in providing our specials needs community with a day to remember.

A special day where the dedicated team of Perdue Farms’ Transportation Department and volunteers load up and transport residents of our local Holly Center around Wicomico County. Showcasing their driving skills and high levels of expertise, Perdue drivers are able to provide residents with a front row seat to their profession of operating an 18 wheeler.

What a tremendous highlight for all of us involved. Thank you Perdue Farms!!!